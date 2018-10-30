WWE Cancels Backstage Fight Between Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch?

It looks like WWE nixed a backstage angle between RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE’s official announcement for the non-title match between Lynch and Rousey at Survivor Series mentions Becky attacking Ronda backstage, just moments after they stood with the rest of the women’s division on the stage as Evolution went off the air.

This week’s RAW did see WWE release video of a backstage altercation between Lynch and Rousey but they did not get physical. You can see that video above. It is worth noting that WWE released a post-Evolution interview with Rousey talking to Charly Caruso but it looks like they set up another interview just for the altercation with Lynch.

Below is WWE’s full preview for Lynch vs. Rousey at Survivor Series:

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is about to run full speed into Straight Fire when Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey battles SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.

At the historic WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Lynch emerged as the Last Women Standing in an ultra-chaotic title defense against Charlotte Flair that could arguably go down in history as one of the greatest matches of all time. Not to be outdone, Rousey emerged victorious over the nefarious Nikki Bella (and her sister Brie for that matter) in a main event slugfest.

However, the Rowdy titleholder’s celebration was short-lived; just moments after she and Becky stood triumphantly side-by-side along with the rest of the female Superstars in the culmination of the monumental event, The Irish Lass Kicker unleashed a vicious assault on her fellow champion backstage.

Now, the two forces of nature will join the battle for brand supremacy in a highly personal showdown. Find out which Women’s Champion will survive the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown LIVE Superstars compete in head-to-head competition. Don’t miss Survivor Series, Sunday, Nov. 18, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.