WWE has canceled Monday’s SmackDown live event scheduled for Lowell, Massachusetts. The reason given by the arena was a scheduling conflict.

The cancellation was likely done because SmackDown Superstars are being brought to Monday’s RAW in Albany, New York.

The Tsonga Center announced the following on their website:

WWE LIVE AT THE TSONGAS CENTER CANCELLED

The WWE Live event scheduled for Monday, May 20th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

Any tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded. Please allow 5-7 business days for the transaction to take place. Tickets that were purchased with cash at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Box Office must be returned to the point of purchase in order to be refunded.

This would be the second recently canceled Smackdown Live event on a Monday due to Smackdown talent being needed for Raw.

We apologize for the inconvenience.