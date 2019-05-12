WWE Champion Kofi Kingston won his belt in exciting fashion at WrestleMania 35. The New Day member beat The New Daniel Bryan to win his first ever World Championship in the company back in April.

Kofi recently spoke to Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling about the ‘wild’ 24 hours he had after winning the Championship. “It’s funny you should say that regarding the first 24 hours,” Kingston stated. “I got an hour and a half of sleep, had media day with Becky Lynch. I came back had breakfast with my family.”

During breakfast with his family Kofi had an interesting call from the office. “I had a phone call that said AJ Styles was injured and unable to do his VIP Signing at Axxess. So, I had to leave breakfast with my family, go immediately to Axxess and have a two-hour signing. Finally came back, I thought I would be able to get some sleep and then my high school wrestling coach called and said someone from the Boston Globe wanted to do an interview with me. I did the interview and in the middle of doing the interview, I got a text from our talent relations team asking me to call them back and after the interview I did. They told me I was needed for Raw. I said okay let me try and get some sleep.”

Kofi elaborated further, saying “I laid down for about 20 minutes and the called back and said I was needed right now. So, I went to the Barclays Center for Raw and had the match with (Seth) Rollins that ended up being a tag match against the Bar. And then we had SmackDown the next day.”

You can check out the full interview below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription