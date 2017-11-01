WWE Changes Cruiserweight Survivor Series Plans, Total Divas Premiere Clips, Stephanie McMahon

– Above and below are more preview clips for tonight’s Total Divas season 7 premiere with Naomi giving an update on life with husband Jimmy Uso and the first issues between Maryse and newcomer Nia Jax.

– We noted before that Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. It appears this was a late change as last week there was a plan for a 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match with the cruiserweights. The match was to have Team Captain Enzo, Noam Dar, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari taking on Team Captain Kalisto, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann.

– Stephanie McMahon will be speaking at the 9th annual CMO Digital Insight Summit from The Resort in Pelican Hill, California during the first week of December. She will also be hosting the Keynote dinner from 7pm until 10pm on Monday, December 4th. The description for the event reads like this: “Fine dining, great networking and brilliant industry insight courtesy of our opening keynote speaker. Food for thought – in more ways than one.”