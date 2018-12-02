WWE Changes Days of TakeOver and Hall of Fame During WrestleMania Weekend

WWE has switched two events that will be taking place over WrestleMania weekend next year.

The company issued a statement today stating that NXT TakeOver: New York is moving to Friday, April 5, 2019 and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019: “WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5 and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans.”

The change first became apparent after WWE sent out emails about it today to those who have purchased WrestleMania travel packages. Individual tickets for TakeOver and the Hall of Fame ceremony have not gone on-sale yet.

Both TakeOver: New York and the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The change means that the Hall of Fame ceremony, not TakeOver, will be going head-to-head with ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden the same night.