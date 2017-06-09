WWE Changes GBOF Logo Again, John Cena – Today Show Video, Big Show At E3

– Below is John Cena in the “Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide” segment on NBC’s “Today” show earlier this morning. Cena was back on “Today” to promote the second season of FOX’s American Grit, which premieres this Sunday.

– Big Show will be moderating an “Inside Bungie” panel at the E3 convention in Los Angeles next Tuesday at noon local time. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons will discuss a wide-range of topics, including Bungie’s next release – Destiny 2. Big Show is said to be a very big fan of Destiny. As noted, it’s believed that the first WWE 2K18 details will be revealed at E3 as well.

– WWE recently changed the logo for their July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view after the most recent logo was the butt of many online jokes as it was compared to male private parts. You can see the various logos used for the pay-per-view below. The current logo is featured on the graphic for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

BREAKING: @WWE to return to Dallas (July 9th) at the @AACenter for a new themed PPV titled, WWE – Great Balls Of Fire #WWEdallas pic.twitter.com/zUvikokEN7 — WWE Dallas (@WWE_Dallas) April 28, 2017