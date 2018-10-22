WWE Changes Live Event Plans With Rey Mysterio

Despite being advertised, Rey Mysterio did not work Sunday’s WWE Supershow in Boston and will not be working tonight’s live event in White Plains, NY, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on why Rey was pulled from these two events after working the live event in Hartford, CT over the weekend but PWInsider adds that it is not injury related. Plans were changed last week for Rey to appear only at the Hartford live event.

Rey teamed with Jeff Hardy to defeat Randy Orton and Andrade “Cien” Almas at Saturday’s live event in Hartford.

Rey is still scheduled to be at Tuesday’s SmackDown in Newark, NJ.