WWE Changes Ring Name, Heavy Machinery & Lacey Evans Make SmackDown Debuts (VIDEOS)

– WWE is now billing Andrade “Cien” Almas as just Andrade. The change was made to his WWE roster page profile and was shown in a graphic to promote tonight’s match with Rey Mysterio on SmackDown.
– Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic appeared in the opening backstage segment on tonight’s SmackDown. They made a nasty shake in front of The New Day, and then gave some to Becky Lynch as she entered the arena for her in-ring segment. This comes after they interrupted Alexa Bliss’ “Moment of Bliss” talk show segment with Paul Heyman on Monday’s RAW.
Lacey Evans also appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s SmackDown, as seen below. Evans was shown watching Lynch vs. Peyton Royce from backstage with a drink in her hand. As noted, Evans appeared in a brief backstage segment with Mickie James and Dana Brooke on Monday’s RAW.
Below are shots from both appearances:
