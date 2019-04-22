WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar are now being called The Viking Raiders on the main roster

The name change was quietly made on the WWE website this afternoon.

As noted, Erik (Rowe) and Ivar (Hanson) came to the RAW brand from NXT in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup last week and there was a negative reaction to their new name, The Viking Experience. They had previously used The War Raiders as their name in NXT.

It was reported that Vince McMahon decided to change their name as he did not like The War Raiders. There’s on word yet on if the new name, The Viking Raiders, was given in response to the negative reaction to last week’s change, but it’s possible. At one point the team was scheduled to be called The Berzerkers.