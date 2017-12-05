WWE Clash Of Champions Promo, Actor Attends RAW In LA (Photos), Matt Hardy

– Below is a new promo for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from Boston:
The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg will defend his #WWETitle against The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal at #WWEClash of Champions! #RAW pic.twitter.com/H6x1va0g0G
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2017
– WWE has a new poll asking fans which fate is worse – being “burned” by Bray Wyatt or being “deleted” by Matt Hardy. As of this writing, 85% voted for “Woken” Matt.
– Actor Mario Lopez was in attendance for last night’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He made the following tweets from the show:
#LopezBoys #RawIsWar @WWE pic.twitter.com/4QBumzoEEy
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 5, 2017
We here @WWE!#RawIsWar pic.twitter.com/lTzcGQaOI0
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 5, 2017
#NicoSuave @WWE pic.twitter.com/xC1L0s5w0L
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 5, 2017
Yessss…. @WWE#RawIsWar pic.twitter.com/miT1mxVmII
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 5, 2017
Nico insisted on taking off his shirt for this pic with @DanaBrookeWWE.
He was feelin it…@WWE#WWE #RAW #NicoSuave pic.twitter.com/GiL70chPSu
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 5, 2017