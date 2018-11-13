Has WWE Cleared Paige For An In-Ring Return?

It appears there were some rumors on SmackDown General Manager Paige being cleared to return to the ring but those rumors are incorrect. The rumors popped up after speculation on Paige being the Team Captain for the SmackDown women’s team at WWE Survivor Series, a role that will likely go to Charlotte Flair.

Paige took to Twitter today and shot down the rumors, noting that one more knock to her neck could result in paralysis. She wrote, “Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis. Don’t read “facts” on the internet. As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not.”

Paige suffered a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks during a six-woman tag team match. She would later retire from in-ring competition after WrestleMania 34 earlier this year. It’s been reported by multiple sources that WWE officials are very pleased with Paige in her current role on the blue brand.

Below is Paige’s tweet on her in-ring status from this morning: