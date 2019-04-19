WWE issued a media alert today and confirmed that The Shield’s Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will face Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre this Sunday at the Moline, IL live event.

The match will air on the WWE Network as a live special at 9:30pm ET, titled “The Shield’s Final Chapter.” As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will defend his title on the same show, but there’s no word yet on his opponent. Elias vs. Balor had been advertised locally.

Below is the full alert from WWE:

WATCH THE SHIELD’S FINAL CHAPTER THIS SUNDAY ON WWE NETWORK

In what will be the groundbreaking faction’s FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield’s Final Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network. Don’t miss the legendary trio’s final ride together in WWE.

The Shield will face the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship.

If you are not yet a subscriber, go to WWENetwork.com and start your one-month free trial today.