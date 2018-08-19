WWE Confirms Huge Match For Evolution

WWE has confirmed that RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 from Long Island.

As noted, a graphic was on display at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” tonight that spoiled the match. It’s worth noting that the graphic did not have Bliss with her title, indicating a possible SummerSlam title change for Ronda Rousey.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Stratus vs. Bliss:

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus

As if WWE Evolution, the groundbreaking all-women’s pay-per-view, wasn’t already historic enough, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will face seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus in what is sure to be a match for the ages.

The Goddess, who is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, will battle the WWE Hall of Famer for the first time at the pay-per-view event set for Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT. Not only will this be Bliss and Stratus’ first match against each other, but it will also mark Stratus’ first match since competing in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

WWE Evolution will stream live on WWE Network, featuring women’s championship matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the final of the second annual Mae Young Classic 2018.