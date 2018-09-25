WWE Confirms Injury To Liv Morgan From Last Night’s RAW

WWE has confirmed that Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on last night’s RAW in Denver.

As noted, Morgan suffered the injury while taking the Yes Kicks from Brie Bella. The match saw The Bella Twins and Natalya lose to The Riott Squad.

WWE issued the following statement on the injury:

“Liv Morgan has a concussion and is going through the proper protocol under WWE’s comprehensive wellness program.”

For those who missed it, Brie took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following on the injury: