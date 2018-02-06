WWE Confirms New RAW Theme, Bray Wyatt On The Chamber, Sasha Banks – TRL Video

– WWE posted this video from Sasha Banks’ recent appearance on MTV’s TRL:
The #LegitBoss @SashaBanksWWE made a splash onto the @TRL scene ahead of the first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/74tNub6zcT
— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2018
– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature another Elimination Chamber Qualifying match – Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns. Wyatt tweeted the following on his potential return to the Chamber:
Home. Soon. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7HlDZ7sMBf
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 4, 2018
– WWE has officially announced that “Born for Greatness” by Papa Roach is a new theme song used for RAW. The single was used in bumpers on last week’s show. WWE tweeted:
The sound of #RAW is reborn. "Born For Greatness" by @paparoach is an #OfficialThemeSong for Monday Night #Raw! pic.twitter.com/VgKQGGtwir
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2018