WWE Confirms Paige At The WWE PC, Sheamus Reacts To RAW Win, Total Bellas

– Tonight’s WWE RAW in San Jose saw Sheamus & Cesaro win a Triple Threat over RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. The win comes less than a week before Sheamus & Cesaro challenge for the titles at WWE No Mercy on Sunday. Sheamus tweeted the following after the match:

Sunday at #WWENoMercy The Bar WILL be #3Times Raw Tag Team Champions… only then, the celebration is ON. @WWECesaro https://t.co/xAzkFyUcoO — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 19, 2017

– As noted, Paige was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today to work towards getting cleared for her WWE ring return. She's been out of action since the summer of 2016 after having neck surgery.

Paige returns to the WWE Performance Center

Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.”

The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

“Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse”

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return his imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.