WWE Confirms RAW Fatal 4 Way, The Hype Bros On Their Split, Jinder Mahal

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, despite a pre-match attack from Jinder Mahal. WWE posted this video of the beatdown continuing during the commercial break:
– WWE has confirmed that the Fatal 4 Way on next week’s RAW will feature Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. As noted, the winner of that Fatal 4 Way will face Rich Swann the next week with the winner going on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the following week.
– Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley took to Twitter tonight and tweeted the following after Mojo turned on Ryder following their loss to Rowan & Harper in a rematch from last week’s loss.
The landscape has changed.
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) November 29, 2017
I’m sure @MojoRawleyWWE thinks he just put me through the Barber Shop window.
He couldn’t be more wrong.
Actually…I take that back…Mojo has no idea who the Rockers are. #SDLive
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) November 29, 2017
Blessing in disguise…#SDLive pic.twitter.com/iZL7VHYFDN
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) November 29, 2017