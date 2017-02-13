WWE Confirms Teddy Long For 2017 Hall Of Fame Class

On Monday, WWE took to social media to announce the latest inductee for the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Joining previously announced inductees Kurt Angle and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, longtime referee, manager and former SmackDown GM Teddy Long will take his rightful place in the coveted hall during the induction ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend.