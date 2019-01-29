WWE Confirms Universal Title Match For WrestleMania 35

WWE has confirmed that Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the current card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
