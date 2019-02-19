WWE Confirms WWE NXT Superstars For RAW (PHOTOS), The Usos Get Emotional After EC Title Win, More

– Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after their win over The Miz and Shane McMahon at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. Kayla asked what emotions were going through them after the win, which came just days after Jimmy Uso’s arrest for disorderly conduct & obstruction in Detroit.

“Emotions is an exact word,” Jimmy said while getting emotional. “We go out there day in and day out, and you grind, and you bust your ass. As soon as you slip up one time, you got the whole world against you. It’s hard to go out there like that, with the mind of thinking everybody out here is against you. So, you go out there and you show them what you’re really made out of.”

Jey Uso added, “It’s about, like, you know, getting burned down and coming out of the ashes stronger than you was. Sometimes real people like me and him, what you see in front of you, you get put through real hard times. And what did we do tonight? We bounced back like two basketballs. It don’t matter, the thing is, we go out there and we grind hard, and we do what we gotta do, and we’re still on top of the game. It don’t matter what the people say because I got my brother, my brother’s got me.”

Jimmy continued, “You get knocked down 99 times, you’re gonna stand up 100, but from now on, anybody that’s got something to say, anybody that’s got something to do, you know where to find The Uces. And guess what? We’re going to square up.”

– Sheamus trains with WWE referee Charles Robinson in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. It was noted that the 54 year old veteran referee competes in endurance runs like Tough Mudder and The Spartan Race several times each year. The video also features Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods at the gym with Lil’ Naitch and The Celtic Warrior.

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch have been announced to appear on Wednesday’s WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. As noted, that episode will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm plus tag team action with Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. The Coffey Brothers.

– As noted, four top NXT Superstars were brought to tonight’s RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA – NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black. PWInsider noted that there were plans for the four to appear on tonight’s broadcast in some way. As seen below, WWE has confirmed that the four black & yellow brand Superstars are backstage for RAW: