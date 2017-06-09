WWE Congratulates Matt Hardy, Ricky Morton – WWE Performance Center Video, Fans On MITB

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar’s skill set is best suited for the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month. As of this writing, 55% went with Charlotte Flair while 26% voted for Becky Lynch, 9% for Carmella, 6% for Tamina Snuka and 6% for Natalya.

– WWE congratulated Matt Hardy on the birth of his second son with this post on their website: