WWE Considering Big Plans For Bray Wyatt?

There was recently a pitch made to reunite Bray Wyatt and Harper on WWE TV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no word yet on if The Wyatt Family reunion is actually being considered but Wyatt and Harper have both been without programs since their partners went out of action with injuries. Wyatt had been teaming with Matt Hardy and the two had a run as RAW Tag Team Champions. Harper and Rowan had a run with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as The Bludgeon Brothers.

Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the final RAW before SummerSlam. He worked a few live event matches after that but he has been without a program ever since. There had been talk of Wyatt returning to RAW with changes to his character. Harper has been off TV since the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown when he and Rowan dropped the titles. He worked a few live events in August and September but there’s been no word yet on when he might be back.

Wyatt had been quiet on social media since his last TV appearance but he popped back up earlier this month with the following cryptic tweets:

