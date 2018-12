WWE officials are reportedly considering an all-women’s tournament for 2019.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has discussed doing a Queen of the Ring tournament next year. The idea is that the tournament would feature female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

The tournament has not been decided on but officials have been tossing around ideas for the second all-women’s pay-per-view in 2019, a follow-up to this year’s Evolution pay-per-view.