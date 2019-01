As noted, there were rumors earlier today on The Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year after fake graphics circulated on Twitter and after a WWE Network graphic for new classic Superstars content referred to The Undertaker as a WWE Hall of Famer, along with Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

As seen below, e-mails that went out later today featured a corrected graphic that bills The Dead Man, The Heartbreak Kid and The Nature Boy as legends, not Hall of Famers.