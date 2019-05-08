There have been a lot of rumors on the relationship status of Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy as of late, and now Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the two WWE Superstars ended their relationship in the fall of 2018.

“In regards to rumors of Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy calling off their engagement — a source close to Bliss confirms she & Murphy ended their relationship & have been living apart since Sept. ’18. FWIW, I’m told Bliss is still a huge fan of Murphy as both a wrestler and person,” Satin wrote.

Bliss and Murphy were engaged to be married back back in December 2015 after Murphy proposed. WWE made an attempt at keeping several Superstar couples together in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, but Bliss was kept on RAW while Murphy was kept on Tuesday nights, going from 205 Live to SmackDown. There had been speculation on why Bliss and Murphy weren’t put together. Bliss did congratulate Murphy on his call-up to SmackDown.

Murphy appeared on Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast back in January of this year and talked about how they make the best of the distance that work puts between them.

“Yeah, complete opposite schedules,” Murphy said. “But it’s one of those things where you just kind of, to me, that’s how the cards are being dealt for now. I look at it, well, it’s only for now. So I can look at it like that, but, ya know, I support her 110%, I watch her stuff. I send her my promos. She’s the one that helped me how to speak, she’s taught me heaps. Like, I try to help her in the ring and she helps me with the character stuff.”