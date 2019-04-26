Dave Schilling is already gone from the WWE creative team.

Schilling announced on Twitter back in late February that he was joining the writing team, but he’s already gone, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Schilling was released, but we will keep you updated.

Schilling previously wrote for Vice, The Guardian, Grantland and Bleacher Report, among others.

Below are tweets from Schilling where he apparently confirms the departure and jokes about the term “wrestling,” which has been reported to be on the ban list. You can also see his tweet from February below: