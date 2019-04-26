Dave Schilling is already gone from the WWE creative team.

Schilling announced on Twitter back in late February that he was joining the writing team, but he’s already gone, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Schilling was released, but we will keep you updated.

Schilling previously wrote for Vice, The Guardian, Grantland and Bleacher Report, among others.

Below are tweets from Schilling where he apparently confirms the departure and jokes about the term “wrestling,” which has been reported to be on the ban list. You can also see his tweet from February below:

Reminder that I am available to freelance on a variety of topics, including politics, sports, film, TV, and something called “professional wrestling.” — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) April 23, 2019

I blacked out for two months and just woke up in a ditch on the outskirts of Merced, California. I check Wrestling Twitter and THIS is what I find out? Who writes this stuff?!?!?! — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) April 24, 2019

I’m starting a podcast where my co-host explains the last two months of professional wrestling that I missed because I was *completely blacked out* the whole time. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) April 24, 2019

Honestly, this is the first I’ve heard of this “wrestling” but it seems interesting. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) April 25, 2019