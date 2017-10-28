WWE Criticized Over “Unleash Your Warrior” Campaign, Dana Warrior Comments

WWE’s new “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign is the subject of some controversy following a new article published at VICE.com this week.

The article takes issue with comments made by The Ultimate Warrior, such as claiming Bobby Heenan’s battle with throat cancer was karma coming back to get him, as well as his anti-homosexual rants over the years and comments about the Hurricane Katrina victims.

Dana Warrior, the widow of the late WWE Hall Of Famer, issued the following statement to VICE in response to the article:

“I will not be disloyal to my husband’s memory or speak ill of a man who is not here to defend himself. I can, however, tell you his heart was changed by conversations with his two daughters. The true testament of the man behind the character is his ability to evolve. My husband did just that.”

Check out the complete article at VICE.com.