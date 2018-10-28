WWE Crown Jewel Sells Out in Less Than 3 Hours

Many people have been pressuring WWE to pull Crown Jewel out of Saudi Arabia, but the company confirmed a few days ago that the show will go on as planned.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Saturday, and it appears that they’re already sold out.

The Chairman of the General Sport Authority posted to Twitter after the tickets went on sale and claimed that all of the tickets sold out in less than 3 hours.

He tweeted the following:

“In less than 3 hours, all 👍🏻🇸🇦🙏🏻♥️ WWE tickets were sold”

You can check out the current card for WWE Crown Jewel below:

Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction

WWE World Cup

John Cena, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio