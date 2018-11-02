WWE Crown Jewel: Superstars Cut Promos From The Stadium, World Cup Hype, More

– Above and below are backstage videos of The Miz and Dolph Ziggler preparing for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia today. Ziggler says he always talks about being the best but now he has the chance to back it up, and he wouldn’t have it nay other way than to go against an Olympic Gold Medalist to start. Miz talks about shutting down his naysayers and silencing his trolls with a tournament win today.

– Below are more Crown Jewel pre-show videos with Rusev & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro warming up, and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin making a prediction for the tournament:

– Below are pre-Crown Jewel tweets from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, The Miz and Jeff Hardy: