WWE Crown Jewel: Superstars Cut Promos From The Stadium, World Cup Hype, More

– Above and below are backstage videos of The Miz and Dolph Ziggler preparing for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia today. Ziggler says he always talks about being the best but now he has the chance to back it up, and he wouldn’t have it nay other way than to go against an Olympic Gold Medalist to start. Miz talks about shutting down his naysayers and silencing his trolls with a tournament win today.

– Below are more Crown Jewel pre-show videos with Rusev & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro warming up, and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin making a prediction for the tournament:

– Below are pre-Crown Jewel tweets from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, The Miz and Jeff Hardy:

Tonight at #WWECrownJewel, I plan on winning and collecting just like I always do. @WWERollins it starts with you. There’s a first time for everything, and this is gonna be your first time seeing the #LashleyExperience. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show! 💪🏾 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 2, 2018

I’ve been so Blessed & fortunate to travel the world, meet fans, win championships. Tonight isn’t about being the G.O.A.T … it’s about being the BEST in the World. #WWECrownJewel #Booyaka619 pic.twitter.com/kQEhaY9Jbx — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 2, 2018

Tonight at #WWECrownJewel.. the Miz must be deleted so I can move on and become The Best in the World! — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) November 2, 2018

Cleveland’s favorite son. I’m it.

LA’s most-talented actor. I’m it. @USA_Network’s highest-rated docu series. I’m it.

Husband to the most beautiful woman on Earth and father to a gorgeous baby girl. I’m it.

BEST IN THE WORLD?! I am it. #WWECrownJewel — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 2, 2018

Titles, accolades, and honors all describe one type of athlete: the best. That’s exactly what I am and exactly what I’ll be called after #WWECrownJewel. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 2, 2018