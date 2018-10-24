WWE Crown Jewel Updated Card: New Title Match Revealed

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has made a new match for WWE Crown Jewel – The New Day getting their rematch from new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar.

The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium but the location & date could be changed soon. Below is the current card:

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar with Big Show

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament

RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)