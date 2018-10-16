WWE Crown Jewel Updated Card: New Top Stars For The World Cup, SmackDown Qualifier

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw two Superstars qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, picking up the final spots for the red brand. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler defeated Dean Ambrose.

The final World Cup qualifier has been announced for this week’s SmackDown 1000 episode – The Miz vs. Rusev. As noted, Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title qualifier will also take place.

The World Cup will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As noted, the event has been moved from the 68,000-seat King Fahd International Stadium to the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will air live on the WWE Network:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament

RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio or WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev or The Miz