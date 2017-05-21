WWE Cruiserweight Gets Married, Seth Rollins “First Look” On WWE Network, Birdie Joe

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted this video from Birdie Joe Danielson’s first photo shoot:

– WWE Network will air a First Look at the “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. The set hits stores on May 30th. The synopsis for the First Look reads like this:

“Witness Seth Rollins’ journey into WWE stardom in this First Look at WWE’s newest Home Video, Seth Rollins: Building The Architect!”

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak and longtime partner Liz Dietz were married over the weekend. CZW’s DJ Hyde posted the following photo of the happy couple: