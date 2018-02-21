WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Brackets, Update On Matches

WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy made his WWE 205 Live debut on last night’s show and defeated Ariya Daivari in a first round match in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The first round then wrapped with Mustafa Ali defeating Jack Gallagher in the main event.
The tournament brackets were revealed on the show and they look like this:
First Round
* Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik
* TJP defeated Tyler Bate
* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami
* Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado
* Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher
* Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daivari
* Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese
* Mark Andrews defeated Akira Tozawa
Quarter-Finals
* Cedric Alexander vs. TJP
* Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto
* Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy
* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews
Semi-Finals
* Cedric Alexander or TJP vs. Roderick Strong or Kalisto
* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews
Finals at WrestleMania 34
* Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto
vs.
* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews
Below are photos and videos from this week’s tournament matches:
