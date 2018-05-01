WWE Deletes Braun Strowman GGR Title Photo, Finn Balor On Seth Rollins, SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Montreal in this new WWE Now video:

– We noted before how WWE had said that Braun Strowman was bringing his Greatest Royal Rumble title belt and trophy to last night’s RAW in Montreal. While the trophy was on display in the arena, Braun was not wearing the belt when he came out both times. It’s worth noting that Braun was shown with the title on the graphic for his match with Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. WWE tweet the graphic around 10am this morning but it’s since been deleted. The new graphic on the WWE website match preview does not include the title. You can see screenshots below:

– Last night’s RAW saw Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins fight off Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel before Balor turned his attention to Rollins and laid the champion out. Rollins later retained the title over Balor in the main event of the show. Below are Balor’s post-attack and post-match Twitter reactions:

Keep your eyes on Finn — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 1, 2018