WWE Deletes Watch Along After Nigel McGuinness Drops F-Bomb, Watch Stream Here

As noted, WWE premiered a new livestream program during Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view – WWE Watch Along. The livestream aired on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter and featured host Pat McAfee watching the pay-per-view backstage at The Q Arena in Cleveland. He was joined by The New Day, The IIconics, Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, WWE Hall of Famer Devon Dudley and other special guests.

The video was deleted from WWE’s YouTube channel in the early morning hours of Monday. There’s no word yet on why the video was deleted but there was speculation on the reason being a F-bomb from WWE 205 Live announcer Nigel McGuinness, who was one of the guests on the stream.

When responding to McAfee, McGuinness said, “You stopped me fucking stumbling my words.”

McGuinness quickly realized and acknowledged his mistake. He said, “I did use the F-word, live, and I just broke the first curse rule.”

McAfee then pointed to a note that was being displayed next to the camera, which had the #1 rule as no cursing.

Below is a video of the f-bomb captured by a user on Reddit and the full stream from Twitter and Periscope: