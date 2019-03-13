Rep Denies Report On WWE Signing Deal With Eminem

A spokesperson for Eminem has denied that rapper Eminem inked a deal with WWE today. It was reported earlier, via Fightful, that the hit rapper had signed a deal with WWE to promote SmackDown coming to Fox later this year. The deal reportedly included a SmackDown TV appearance and work on the WWE 2K20 video game soundtrack that comes out later this fall.

The spokesperson denied that a deal has been signed, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their statement did note that there was a brief discussion that involved a third party and 2K Sports, but not Eminem’s team. Below is the full statement:

“There was a very brief, exploratory conversation that involved a third party and 2K Sports, not Eminem’s team. It has not gone beyond preliminary discussions, and any reports to the contrary are false. Right now there are no plans to further pursue it.”

Fightful is sticking by their report, noting that we will see when things unfold this fall.