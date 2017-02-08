WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Betting Odds For This Sunday’s PPV

With WWE Elimination Chamber taking place this Sunday, the folks at Bet Wrestling have released their betting odds for the big SmackDown LIVE brand-exclusive pay-per-view event.

According to the opening lines released by the online betting website, odds are that a new WWE Champion will be crowned in the Elimination Chamber match that features John Cena putting his title on the line.

Bet Wrestling’s figures suggest Bray Wyatt, who is listed as having 1/10 odds, is the favorite to walk out of Sunday’s PPV with the WWE Championship. The 1/10 odds point to Wyatt being a 90-percent betting favorite for the big match.

Below are the full WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 betting odds according to BetWrestling.com: