WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Four Matches Confirmed For 2/12 PPV

Following this week’s SmackDown LIVE show, the card for the next brand-exclusive pay-per-view — WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 — is starting to take shape.

Announced on Tuesday’s show were a number of matches, including the WWE Championship match. Below is the updated lineup for the pay-per-view.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2017 * John Cena (c) vs. Bray Wyatt, The Miz, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose & Baron Corbin [Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Title] * American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains [Tag Team Turmoil for SmackDown LIVE Tag-Team Titles] * Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi [SmackDown LIVE Women’s Title] * Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Join us on Sunday, February 12th for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.