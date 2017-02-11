WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV Lineup: New Kickoff Show Match

On Friday, WWE confirmed an additional match for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Now official for the “Kickoff Show” this Sunday is a singles match between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins. As noted recently, also confirmed for the PPV pre-show this Sunday is the addition of radio personality Sam Roberts to the Kickoff Show Panel.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2017 * John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, & Baron Corbin [Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Title] * Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi [SmackDown Women’s Title] * Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper * American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos, Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Ascension, Breezango, and The Vaudevillains [Tag-Team Turmoil Match For SmackDown Tag-Team Titles] * Nikki Bella vs. Natalya * Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James * Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews & Kalisto [Handicap Match] * Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins [Kickoff Show Match]

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.