WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Video, Chamber Main Event News For Tonight, Alexa Bliss

– Above is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s big event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

– There had been talk of having the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles close tonight’s Chamber pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. However, it looks like the WWE Title Chamber will be the closer as there has been a push in the last few hours of today to have that match be the main event.

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today and commented on tonight’s Chamber for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Bliss wrote, “Although I won’t be competing for them tonight, proud that I was able debut the #WomensTagTitles on #MomentofBliss. Honored that I will always be a part of their history. #WWEChamber”