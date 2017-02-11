WWE Elimination Chamber Odds: Betting Lines Move Ahead Of Sunday’s PPV
With less than 24 hours to go until the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the betting lines continue to shift as money comes in on the various matches scheduled for this Sunday’s show.
BetWrestling.com have recently updated their betting lines for Sunday’s show. Below are the latest odds.
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss +220 vs Naomi -300
Becky Lynch -170 vs Mickie James +130
Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto -600
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
Bray Wyatt -4500
Field (Anyone but Bray Wyatt +1500)
John Cena +1000
AJ Styles +2000
Baron Corbin +3000
The Miz +3500
Dean Ambrose +4500
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha -4500
Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +1500
The Usos +850
Heath Slater & Rhyno +3000
The Ascension +3500
Breezango +3500
The Vaudvillains +5000
Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830
Nikki Bella -190 Natalya +150