WWE Elimination Chamber Odds: Smart Money Is in (Possible Spoilers)
WWE Elimination Chamber is just hours away and for online gamblers, that means the “smart money” is starting to roll in.
Featured below courtesy of BetWrestling.com are the latest odds for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
Bray Wyatt -7500 vs. John Cena +3500 vs. AJ Styles +5000 vs. Baron Corbin +7500 vs. The Miz +10000 vs. Dean Ambrose +12500
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha -5100 vs. The Usos +2500 vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno +6000 vs. The Ascension +6000 vs. Breezango +7000 vs. The Vaudevillains +9000
Randy Orton -6000 vs. Luke Harper +2000
Nikki Bella -420 vs. Natalya +300
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Naomi -6300 vs. Alexa Bliss +2100
Becky Lynch -4500 vs. Mickie James +1200
Handicap Match
Apollo Crews & Kalisto -2000 vs. Dolph Ziggler +1000