WWE Elimination Chamber Results & Live Discussion (2/12)

– The new square-shaped Elimination Chamber cage is hanging above the ring as WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 kicks off.

– Becky Lynch def. Mickie James: They start off with a collar-and-elbow tie-up and they both fall out to ringside still locked in the tie-up. They break it up and head back in the ring, where Becky sends Mickie back out to ringside with a kick. Becky follows up with a flying forearm out of the ring onto Mickie at ringside. Back in the ring, Mickie comes back with a DDT for a two count. James continues working on Becky with submission holds and keeps her grounded. Becky comes back and hits a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle for a two count, then Mickie comes back with a kick to the head for a two count of her own. Becky reverses a DDT and attempts the Dis-arm-her. Mickie escapes the submission, but Becky rolls her back up into a pin for the three count.

– Carmella and James Ellsworth are sitting in the sky box at the top of the arena together. An interviewer asks Carmella about Becky’s win, and Carmella says the wrong woman won. Ellsworth takes a break from eating popcorn to agree.

– Apollo Crews & Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler attacks Kalisto from behind during his entrance. It’s just Crews and Ziggler in the ring when the opening bell rings, and Mauro says this is a singles match now because Kalisto is injured. Crews gets in some offense early on, but Ziggler takes over and keeps Crews grounded with a headlock. Crews fights his way up to his feet, but Ziggler drops him with a neckbreaker. Kalisto walks back out to the ring selling a back injury. Ziggler gets distracted and Crews comes back with a kick to the head. Kalisto comes in and hits a series of kicks on Ziggler, then Crews hits a spinning sit-out powerbomb on Ziggler for the win. After the match, Ziggler beats down Crews and Kalisto. Ziggler puts Crews’ ankle in a folding steel chair then stomps on it a couple times.

– Tag Team Turmoil: Slater and Rhyno will be starting off against The Fashion Police. Every time a team is eliminated, a new team will enter. After some solid back and forth action in the opening minutes, Slater drops Fandango with a spinning heel kick then Rhyno comes in off a blind tag and hits the Gore to eliminate Fandango and Breeze. The Vaudevillains are in next, and they get eliminated shortly after when Slater hits an underhook DDT on Aiden English. The Usos enter next, and they unload offense on Slater and Rhyno. Jey Uso comes in off a blind tag and drops Slater with a superkick to eliminate him and Rhyno. American Alpha is out next, and The Usos meet them on the entrance ramp and they brawl around ringside. Back in the ring, American Alpha unloads on both Usos with suplexes. Gable hits a flying cross body off the top on Jey for a two count. The Usos comes back with some double team offense and they control the next few minutes. American Alpha goes for a Steiner Brothers-style top rope bulldog on Jimmy, but he gets out. Jimmy drops Jordan with a superkick, but then Gable comes up behind Jimmy and rolls him up for the elimination. The Usos beat down American Alpha before they leave. The Ascension is out to the ring next, while American Alpha is still recovering from their beat-down. The Ascension hits the Fall of Man on Jordan, but Gable break up the pin. The Ascension continues to beat down American Alpha until Jordan hits a belly to belly overhead suplex on Viktor. Gable tags in and they hit the Grand Amplitude on Viktor for the win. Winners: American Alpha

– Nikki Bella vs. Natalya – Double count out: Natalya slaps Nikki across the face to start things off. Nikki attempts an arm bar an a knee bar, but Natalya controls the majority of the opening moments of the match. Natalya rolls outside and Nikki drops her with a clothesline off the apron. Natalya throws Nikki into the ring post, then back inside the ring she hits a snap vertical suplex. Natalya starts working on the left knee of Nikki as she starts trying to soften her up for a Sharpshooter. Nikki comes back with some kicks, a forearm shot, and a spinebuster for a near-fall. Nikkie springboards off the middle rope with a kick to the head of Natalya for another two count. They go up to the top turnbuckle and Nataya hits a superplex on Nikki. Natalya puts Nikki in the Sharpshooter, but Nikki reverses it into an STF. Natalya reaches the ropes to break the hold, then she throws Nikki out to ringside. They brawl around ringside until the referee counts them both out. After the bell, Natalya continues beating down Nikki then heads to the back. Before Natalya reaches the curtain, Nikki chases her down and spears her. The referee pulls them apart and Natalya runs backstage.

– Randy Orton def. Luke Harper: Harper drops Orton with a running shoulder block early on, and Ortons rolls outside to regroup. Harper follows Orton outside and beats him down around ringside. Back in the ring, Harper hits a dropkick on Orton then climbs to the top rope. Orton hits Harper with a right hand that knocks him off the turnbuckle down to the floor at ringside. Orton back suplexes Harper onto the announce table and Harper rolls back onto the announcers. Back in the ring, Orton continues beating down Harper until Harper comes back with a forearm to the face. Harper leapfrogs in from the apron with a swanton bomb on Orton, then hits a big boot for a two count. Harper throws Orton outside and hits a suicide dive on him, then back suplexes him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Orton crotches Harper on the top turnbuckle then hits a top rope superplex. Orton follows up with a draping DDT, but Harper comes back with two superkicks. Harper pins for a two count. Orton attempts an RKO, but Harper pushes him off and does a sit-out powerbomb for another two count on Orton. They exchange a series of right hands until Harper attempts a lariat. Orton blocks the lariat, and hits an RKO on Harper for the win.

