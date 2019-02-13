WWE Elimination Chamber Updated Card: Mustafa Ali’s Replacement & More For Sunday

Kofi Kingston has been named as Mustafa Ali’s replacement for the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at next Sunday’s Chamber pay-per-view. As noted, Ali suffered a concussion at last Sunday’s WWE live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and will not be cleared to compete for the pay-per-view.

In other news for the WWE Title Chamber match, Randy Orton won a Gauntlet Match on tonight’s SmackDown to earn the advantage of entering the Chamber last.

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Advantage: Randy Orton enters the match last.

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Naomi & Carmella vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Disadvantage: The match will start with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin