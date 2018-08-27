WWE Evolution Match Being Discussed, Plans For The Next SmackDown Triple Threat, More

– As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown will feature the first Triple Threat in a mini-tournament to determine who will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on September 16. It will be The Bar vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Colons, who will be making their returns together.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature the second and final Triple Threat – The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. SAnitY. The September 11 episode should then feature the winners of each Triple Threat going at it to crown new #1 contenders.

– Maryse is scheduled to be at this week’s SmackDown in Toronto and she should be a regular character going forward. There’s been talk of doing Maryse vs. Brie Bella in a singles match at the October 28 all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view. Maryse will team with The Miz to face Brie and Daniel Bryan at Hell In a Cell.

