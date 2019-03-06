WWE Executive Pay Revealed For Triple H, Vince McMahon & Three Others

A new SEC filing by WWE has revealed 2019 salary pay for the top 5 executives – Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios, Co-President Michelle Wilson, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque (Triple H), and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Production Kevin Dunn.

Below are the base salaries with their 2018 and 2017 comparisons:

* McMahon – $1.4 million in 2019, equal with 2018 and 2017

* Barrios – $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $783,510 in 2017

* Wilson – $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $791,044 in 2017

* Triple H – $710,000 in 2019, up from $684,125 in 2018 and $650,000 in 2017

* Dunn – $950,000 in 2019, up from $925,000 in 2018 and $909,560 in 2017

These are just their base salaries and the list does not include any bonuses or stock options, or Triple H’s talent pay. The full SEC filing breaks down some of the bonuses.

Stephanie McMahon made a total of $2.81 million in 2018, which included her non-executive pay. Shane McMahon made $955,175 in performer pay in 2018.