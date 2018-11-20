WWE To Exploit Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Battle During Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose Feud

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Dean Ambrose make a reference to Roman Reigns’ leukemia battle during a promo aimed at at WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Ambrose stated that Reigns is having to answer to God because of what they did as The Shield.

Ambrose said, “We’re all gonna get what we deserve. I mean look at Roman. For Roman’s part and what Roman did in The Shield, he has to answer to the man upstairs. But what’s worse, is you have to answer to me.”

Despite the criticism from fans online, you can expect Reigns’ leukemia battle to be used more during the Ambrose vs. Rollins feud. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that a decision was made to use the Reigns’ situation during the feud but there’s no word yet on how often it will be brought up.

Ambrose vs. Rollins for the title is set for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16. Reigns recently started undergoing treatments for leukemia. WWE is keeping quiet on Reigns’ condition but early signs point to him returning to the company as a babyface. It appears WWE will exploit the situation while they can.