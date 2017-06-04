WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Results & Live Discussion (6/4)

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 took place at the Royal Farms Arena in Balitimore, MD on June 4th.

Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

– David Otunga is back on the broadcast team tonight. Nia Jax joins the pre-show panel to talk trash about Bayley.

– Kalisto def. Apollo Crews: Titus gets in Kalisto’s face before the match, and he’s at ringside with Titus. Crews hits a dropkick early on for a two count on Kalisto. Kalisto comes back and throws Crews to the outside then he follows up with a springboard 450 onto Crews at ringside. Kalisto goes for another splash on Crews but this time Crews punches him out of the air. Back in the ring, Crews hits a suplex then holds Kalisto down with a front face lock. Kalisto comes back with a series of kicks and a hurricanrana for a two count and Titus barks instructions from ringside. Kalisto comes off the top but Crews catches him mid-air and hits him with a Samoan Drop. Titus gets on the apron to yell at Crews, and Kalisto comes up from behind and hits the Salida Del Sol on Crew by springboarding off of Titus. Kalisto pins for the win, and it appears Titus cost Crews the match.

– Kurt Angle briefly joins the pre-show panel to welcome us to Extreme Rules, and he predicts that Samoa Joe will win the main event tonight.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017

– The Miz def. Dean Ambrose: Ambrose’s IC Title is on the line in this one, and if he gets DQ’ed he loses it. Ambrose gets the upper hand brawling with the Miz in the opening minutes. Ambrose hits an elbow to the face then throws Miz outside for a suicide dive. Ambrose whips Miz into the barricade and they brawl around ringside. Miz tries to hit Ambrose with a chair but Ambrose takes it away. The ref stops Ambrose from using it, so Ambrose hits Miz with some forearms then throws him back in the ring. The Miz comes back with a DDT onto the corner of the apron for a two count. Miz follows up with a swinging neckbreaker and he is now controlling the pace. Miz hits a series of kicks and dropkicks, but Ambrose gets a second wind and comes back. Ambrose drops Miz with an elbow and hits a Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Ambrose goes for a bulldog and Miz gets out, but Ambrose comes right back with a swinging beckbreaker for a two count. Some of the fans are dueling chants in favor of Miz and Ambrose. Ambrose goes up top but Miz knocks him down and Ambrose starts selling a knee injury. Miz hangs Ambrose’s knee up on the middle rope and starts kicking it. Miz drops Ambrose and puts him in the Figure Four leg lock. After an exchange on the corner, Ambrose puts The Miz in a Figure Four of his own. The Miz breaks the hold, and then Maryse gets up on the apron. Ambrose almost runs into her but he stops short. Miz tells Maryse to slap him, so she does and he sells it. The referee says he knows Miz is trying to get Ambrose DQ’ed, so he doesn’t call it. The ref ejects Maryse from ringside and while he’s arguing with her, Miz pushes Ambrose into the ref from behind. The ref falls down to the floor and he’s pissed off at Ambrose. The ref starts walking towards the timekeeper’s area and Ambrose is yelling at him from the ring to try to explain. The Miz comes up behind Ambrose and hits the Skull Crushing Finale. The referee decides against calling for the DQ, then he slides back in the ring and counts to 3. Miz is now the 7-time Intercontinental Champion.

– Bayley does an interview backstage where she says Alexa’s “This Is Your Life” segment proved she’s no Mankind or Rock. Bayley says she’s been watching footage of Tommy Dreamer, Sandman and Steve Blackman to prepare for her match tonight. She adds that she watched Women Woman in theaters and felt empowered after.

– Sasha Banks & Rich Swann def. Alicia Fox & Noam Dar: Swann and Dar start things off with Swann taking control early on. Dar retreats to hug Alicia and tag her in. Sasha tags in and she hits a series of strikes on Alicia before going for the Banks Statement. Alicia gets to the ropes with the help of Dar pulling her leg to break the hold. Sasha yells at Dar and Alicia hits her with a big boot off the distraction. Alicia controls the next few moments of the match until Sasha ducks a big boot in the corner. Swann an Dar tag in and Swann hits a hurricanrana on Dar then a leg drop for a two count. Dar and Swann get up and trades elbows to the face, but Swann comes out on top with a spinning kick to the face. Sasha and Fox don’t tag in, but they run in and start brawling until they tumble outside. Sasha goes up top with Alicia on the floor, but Dar runs over and holds Alicia back, so Sasha hits the flying double knees off the top onto Dar down on the ringside floor. Back in the ring, Swann hits the Phoenix Splash on Dar for the win.

– Elias Samson is in the ring for a song. He asks the audience to hold their applause until he end, then sings a heel song about how much he hates Baltimore.

– Alexa Bliss (c) def. Bayley: This one is a Kendo Stick On A Pole match for the RAW Women’s Title. Alexa sends Bayley falling to the outside after an elbow to the face early on. Bayley and Alexa both fight on the corner going for the kendo stick on the pole. The kendo stick falls to the mat, but Bayley and Alexa both fall to the ringside floor. Bayley stops Alexa from grabbing the kendo stick then slams her into the fan barricade. Bayley follows up with a belly to back suplex on Alexa onto the floor at ringside, then she rolls in the ring to grab the kendo stick. Alexa spears Bayley before she can swing the stick, then Alexa tees off on Bayley with it. Bayley comes back with a suplex, but it doesn’t stop Alexa’s momentum as she throws Bayley into the corner, then hits her with the stick again. Bliss follows up with a DDT to win and retain the title.

– NFL star Adam Jones and his friends are shown sitting at ringside dressed as Virgil, Ted DiBiase and I.R.S.

– Sheamus & Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz: This one is a cage match for the Hardy Boyz’ RAW Tag Team Championships. Both men must escape to win. “Delete” chants from the crowd before the bell, and as soon as the opening bell rings Cesaro and Sheamus try to climb to the top of the page. The Hardys pull them off, but they keep trying to make the early escape. Hardy hits an inverted atomic drop and a leg drop on Sheamus, then clotheslines him over the top rope into the cage. Cesaro throws Matt into the cage, then Jeff and Cesaro start brawling. The crowd chants for “Brother Nero” as Sheamus hits an Irish Curse Backbreaker on Jeff before throwing him into the cage wall. Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall and continue working over the Hardys. Matt and Sheamus both start climbing opposite sides of the cage, but Cesaro and Jeff stop each of them. The Hardys are now in control and have the heels both reeling against the cage. The crowd chants “Delete” with every time Matt & Jeff slam Cesaro & Sheamus’ heads into the cage wall. The Hardys hit running dropkicks on Sheamus and Cesaro against the cage walls, then Matt pushes open the cage door. The Hardys hit the Poetry In Motion on Sheamus against the cage, then again on Cesaro in the corner. The Hardys climb but Cesaro and Sheamus stop them. Cesaro throws Matt down to Sheamus who catches him on his shoulders and hits a rolling senton. Sheamus and Cesaro try to walk out the cage door but Matt Hardy won’t let go of his grip on their feet. Cesaro and Sheamus continue working over the Champions and are in control at this point. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick attempt on Jeff, and Matt hits a tornado DDT on the Celtic Warrior. The Hardys start climbing but Cesaro and Sheamus stop them at the very top. Jeff Hardy fights his way out, but Matt is still inside. Matt hits the Side Effect on Cesaro, then hits one on Sheamus too. Hardy is slow to get up but when he does he starts climbing the cage. Cesaro stops him and Jeff tries to pull him down. Sheamus starts climbing up now too. Cesaro headbutts Jeff until he falls down to the floor, and he and Sheaus drag mat back in the cage. They hit a double team Razor’s Edge on Matt. Jeff tries to come in through the door to help Matt, but Sheamus kicks the door into Jeff’s face. Sheamus tries to walk out through the door but Matt latches onto his leg. Sheamus picks up Matt, but Matt reverses into a Twist of Fate. Matt throws Cesaro off the cage, then starts climbing. Cesaro stops Matt, then Sheamus climbs up on the turnbuckle and grabs Matt. Sheamus hits the White Noise off the top rope on Matt with Cesaro assisting. Jeff has seen enough and he climbs up top the top of the cage. Jeff goes flying and hits the Whisper In The Wind on both Cesaro and Sheamus back in the ring. Cesaro and Sheamus start climbing, and Jeff and Matt go towards the door. Sheamus and Cesaro hit the floor first and win the Tag Team Titles.

– Neville (c) def. Austin Aries: This one is a submission match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Aries gets Neville in two submission holds early on, then after an elbow to the face and a senton bomb he goes for the Last Chancery. Neville gets out, then Aries takes the offense to Neville at ringside where he throws him into the fan barricades. Aries drops Neville onto the ring apron, then rolls in the ring and gears up for a suicide dive. Neville moves out of the way, so Aries changes directions and hits a flying cross body onto Neville on the floor. Aries starts selling a knee injury, and back in the ring Neville focuses in on Aries’ knee. Neville stomps on Aries’ knee then delivers a dragon screw on the bad knee. Aries comes back with a series of shin-breakers on Neville and a suplex. Aries takes his elbow pad off and goes for a discus elbow, but Neville blocks it. Aries hits a dragon screw of his own on Neville, and Neville comes back with a dropkick that sends Aries to the outside. Neville follows the challenger outside and starts working on Aries’ left shoulder. Neville beats down Aries some more in the ring, but when he comes off the top rope Aries blocks him. Aries puts Neville in a knee bar and Neville grabs the ropes to break the hold. Aries hits a neckbreaker across the middle rope, then goes up top. Aries goes for a missile dropkick and misses, and Neville jumps right on him with the Rings of Saturn. Aries gets his foot on the rope to break the hold. Neville goes for the Rings of Saturn again, but Aries reverses it into a version of the Rings of Saturn. Neville seemed to be grabbing the referee which causes a distraction, then Neville superkicks Aries. Neville takes Aries up top but Aries locks him in a guillotine choke. Aries releases the hold and hits a sunset flip powerbomb off the top. Aries follows up immediately with the Last Chancery but Neville gets out. They roll outside and Austin locks the Last Chancery in on Neville on the ringside floor. Neville taps out, but the ref says it doesn’t count because it’s not in the ring. Aries hits the Discus Five-arm on Neville on the apron and it sends him back to the outside. Aries goes to follow up with a suicide dive, but Neville ducks and Aries crashes into the fan barricade. Neville throws Aries back in the ring, then hits the Red Arrow onto the back of Aries. Neville immediately follows up with the Rings of Saturn for the win to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

– Samoa Joe def. Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins: This one is a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. When the bell rings Rollins and Joe go at it, and Wyatt and Balor go at it, while Reigns watches on in the corner. They brawl out to ringside, leaving Reigns alone in the ring. Wyatt drops Balor then rolls in and stares down Reigns. Reigns and Wyatt trade strikes in the ring until Reigns hits a Samoan Drop on Wyatt. Joe comes in and goes for a Samoan Drop of his own on Reigns, but Reigns gets out and gives one to Joe. Balor hits Reigns with some elbows, but Reigns blocks a kick and uppercuts Balor down. Wyatt and Joe double team Reigns until Rollins grabs Joe. Rollins works on Joe in the corner until Wyatt comes over and drops Rollins. Balor starts working on Wyatt, and Rollins hits a suicide dive on Joe at ringside. Balor stomps on Wyatt in the ring, then delivers some stomps to Rollins. Balor kicks Joe out of the ring next, then hits a suicide dive onto Joe, Wyatt and Rollins at ringside. Reigns comes up behind Balor and uppercuts him then throws him into the barricade. Reigns attempts a Drive By on Wyatt, but Joe drops Reigns in mid-air with a punch. Joe throws Reigns into the barricade, then turns his attention to Rollins. Wyatt and Joe then double team Reigns at ringside and throw him into the steel steps. Joe and Wyatt grab the ring steps together and slam them into Rollins and Balor, then they hit Reigns with it again for good measure. Joe and Bray double-team Balor at ringside, then take him into the ring for more punishment. Joe and Wyatt lay into Balor with kicks and punches. Balor starts to fire up but they knock him back down. Rollins comes in and dropkicks Bray, then drops Joe face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Rollins goes for a suicide dive on Wyatt, but Wyatt blocks it with a punch to his face. Wyatt then DDTs Rollins onto the steel steps at ringside. Joe gets Balor in the Coquina Clutch but Balor fights out and hits the double foot stomp on Joe. Wyatt comes in and blasts Balor with a steel chair, then hits Reigns off the apron to the floor. Wyatt teases hitting Joe with the steel chair, but he bashes Balor with it again instead. Wyatt lays the chair on Balor, then Joe hits a senton drop on it. Joe puts the chair back on Balor and Wyatt hits a senton drop of his own on Balor. Balor blocks a splash by Wyatt with a kick, then drops Joe into the steel chair. Reigns hits the Drive By on Wytt, then rolls up Balor for a one count. Reigns powerbombs Balor, then hits flying clothesline on Joe. Reigns hits a series of clotheslines on Wyatt in the corner, then Joe charges at Reigns but misses and hits Wyatt instead. Reigns drops Joe with a big boot, then clotheslines Wyatt down. Reigns sets up for a spear, but Joe pulls him outside and brawls with him. Wyatt comes up from behind and lays out Reigns, then slams him onto the announce table but it doesn’t break. Rollins kicks Wyatt off the apron, then hits a suicide plancha on Joe. Back in the ring, Joe hits a cross body off the top on Wyatt for a two count. Rollins throws Wyatt outside and goes for a suicide dive on him, but Wyatt pushes Joe in front of him and Joe takes it. Back in the ring, Rollins hits the Falcon Arrow on Wyatt for a two count. Rollins comes off the top rope, but Wyatt catches him and hits the Sister Abigail. Joe breaks up the pin and backs Wyatt up into the corner. Wyatt pushes Joe and Joe lays into him with elbows to the face. Joe follows up with a Pele kick on Wyatt for a two count. Wyatt goes for the Sister Abigail on Joe, but Joe reverses with a Coquina Clutch. Balor comes in and hits both Joe and Wyatt with the steel chair. Balor puts the chair on Wyatt and jumps on it. Balor then kicks Reigns off the apron and follows up with a kick to the face. Balor rolls outside and dropicks Bray into the barricade, then Joe. Balor slams Wyatt’s head into the announce table, then lays him on it. Joe comes up from behind and puts Balor in the Coquina Clutch, then Reigns spears both Joe and Balor through the barricade. Rollins sees Wyatt on the table and he climbs up top and hits a frogsplash onto Bray through the table. Reigns and Rollins come face to face in the ring and trade strikes until Reigns gets the better of things with a Superman punch for a two count. Reigns sets up for a spear but Rollins dodges it and superkicks him for a two count. Rollins goes up top and hits a frogsplash on Reigns for another two count. Rollins goes back up top and goes for the Phoenix Splash. Reigns rolls away and Rollins lands on his feet. Wyatt comes in and grabs Rollins first, but then grabs Reigns and attempts a Sister Abigail. Reigns escapes and hits the Superman punch on Wyatt. Rollins powerbombs Reigns into the turnbuckle, but Reigns comes right back with a Superman punch on Rollins then one on Balor. Balor comes back with a Sling Blade and the Coup De Grace on Reigns. Reigns is out cold, but then Joe runs in and locks Balor in the Coquina Clutch and Balor goes out cold. Balor’s arm goes limp and the ref calls for the bell. Samoa Joe wins via submission and is now the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title. Joe stands tall on the stage and looks down at the bodies around ringside.