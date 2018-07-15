WWE Extreme Rules Final Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the confirmed card for tonight’s pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:
WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE United States Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy
Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage.
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show: Tables Match
SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston)
Kickoff Pre-show
Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas