WWE Extreme Rules Social Score, Mojo Rawley Tweets Shane McMahon, WWE Music Power 10

– As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 series returns to the WWE Network this week with a look at the music from WrestleMania 33. Below is a clip from the show with The New Day’s big entrance:

– Last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Extreme Rules had 160,000 interactions on Twitter with 31,000 unique authors, down from the 185,000 interactions and 37,000 authors that WWE Backlash drew. Extreme Rules also had 202,000 Facebook interactions with 109,000 unique authors. That is down from the 216,000 interactions and 113,000 unique authors that Backlash drew.

– We’ve been noting how Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley is tweeting SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in hopes of landing a SmackDown TV match as it’s been more than 1 month since Mojo had a Tuesday night match that was televised. Below is Mojo’s latest video tweet to Shane. He wrote, “I know you hear me @shanemcmahon. I’m too loud for you not to. #StillWaiting #ATGMBRChamp #SoHungryImStarving #MojoRising”